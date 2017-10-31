Ambode hosts Queen Cerruti of Netherlands – TV360
TV360
Ambode hosts Queen Cerruti of Netherlands
TV360
Queen of Netherlands, Her Majesty, Maxima Zorreguieta Cerruti on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode. The visit is part of efforts to advance the United Nation's financial inclusion advocacy as a vehicle to …
