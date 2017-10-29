Popular Congolese Gay & "Slay King" Dies Of Cancer Of The Anus – Photos
F*cking yansh is a bad thing, they will never listen. Now see the outcome. No matter how these foolish oyibo twit this things, being gay is simply not natural and that is not how God intended it to be. God didn’t make anus to be f*cked for God sake and this is the result of foolishness.
Now this popular Congolese gay socialite Adraud Paul has given up the ghost today after severe battling with Anal cancer. I wish Nigeria popular barbie (bobrisky) will learn from this an change his ways else he should see the pictures of this guy as his near future.
I can’t say “May his soul rest in peace” because he brought this on his self. rubbish…..
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
