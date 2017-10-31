Popular TV Show ‘House of Cards’ Have Been Suspended Over Controversial Sexual Harassment Allegation Involving Main Star Kevin Spacey

It is going to be awry for many fans of this movie House of Cards as it Productions has been halted following the controversial sexual harassment allegation involving it’s main

The post Popular TV Show ‘House of Cards’ Have Been Suspended Over Controversial Sexual Harassment Allegation Involving Main Star Kevin Spacey appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

