Positive aggression, key to national development — Bolanle Ambode

The Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials, COWLSO, has charged women to be assertive in words to contribute to the development of the nation.

This was one of the recommendations at this year’s National Women’s Conference organized by COWLSO at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Delivering her closing remarks, the wife of the state governor and Chairman, COWLSO, Mrs Bolanle Ambode, urged participants to make use of what they learnt for their personal benefits.

She challenged women to have good mentors, be consistent and persist in doing things right as challenges were stepping stones that did not kill.

She also urged them to take advantage of the paradigm shift from crude oil, which is leading to a major leap for the agricultural sector.

The wife of the governor said stress contributed to death of six out of 10 people worldwide, adding that as such, women should conduct annual comprehensive medical checkups, exercise regularly, maintain ideal body weight and shun habits like smoking, hard drugs, among others.

