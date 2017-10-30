PPA flags off campaign in Onitsha

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi—The Progressives People’s Alliance, PPA, has promised the people of Anambra State that it will do a need assessment of all sectors in the 177 communities in the state for a holistic transformation of the state if elected into power.

Its governorship candidate, Mr. Godwin Ezeemo, spoke at All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha while addressing the party supporters during the flag -off of his governorship campaign for the November 18, 2017 governorship election.

He also unfolded his manifesto, which he called SHAPE, meaning “Security, Health, Agriculture, Power and Education,” aimed at his planned transformation of the state if elected.

Ezeemo also signed what he called a pact with the people of Anambra State represented by men, women and the youths, and asked that the people should hold him accountable if he did not keep to his promises.

He said: “My administration will also reduce the cost of governance drastically by eliminating luxuries and frivolous spending within my first three months in office, just as I will set up special programmes to empower women and youths with entrepreneurship skills and opportunities.

“I will set up effective agency that will protect the rights of the people and work with Non Governmental Organisations, NGOs, to ensure social justice in Anambra State. I must put an end to multiple taxation and illegal revenue collection.

National chairman of the party, High Chief Peter Ameh, in his speech said: “We are not just presenting a governorship candidate to the people of Anambra State, but we are presenting Mr Integrity, honesty discipline and a man who will develop the state the way he developed his private businesses.”

The post PPA flags off campaign in Onitsha appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

