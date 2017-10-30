PR: ClearPoll (Poll) Smashes Their Token Sale Hard Cap – Now Listed on HitBTC

ClearPoll, the social public opinion poll network using blockchain to secure votes, have completely sold out their token sale a week before it was scheduled to end.

With a circulation of only 7 million POLL, many contributors took advantage of the incredible supply and demand situation on offer. POLL tokens are set to be in high demand due to being required to purchase additional services on their network.

POLL has now been listed on major exchange HitBTC, and had already reached 5 times the token sale price on day one of trading, with plenty of room still left to grow.

Development on the project is in full swing and great progress has been made, with ClearPoll releasing a working prototype video, plus an interactive poll voting demonstration showcasing the ability of their blockchain.

Adrian Daluz, lead blockchain developer, said “We spent some time working on our transaction and mining algorithms to increase speed without lowering difficulty or security. We’ve managed to run a single node at 7,000 transactions a second across the globe, which is a 3x speed increase from the base speeds we were seeing originally. To do this, we added asynchronous transactions and consensus so that no large amount of traffic stops the chain in its tracks, something standard blockchains struggle with on a daily basis. This means we can serve more votes faster and give us a larger scalability.

ClearPoll is due for launch in July 2018 and is on track to become the first fully operational blockchain voting system.

For more information on the project or to stay up to date, go to https://www.clearpoll.io

