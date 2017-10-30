President Buhari fires Babachir Lawal & Ayo Oke

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal. Femi Adesina, the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday. Adesina said Buhari approved the appointment of Boss Mustapha as the new SGF. Adesina said the president also approved […]

