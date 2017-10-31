Pages Navigation Menu

President Buhari receives senate backing over the sacking of Babachir Lawal

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the backing of the Nigerian Senate over the sacking of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Babachir Lawal. A probe into the alleged mismanagement of funds under the Presidential Initiative on the North East by the Senate had indicted Lawal. President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, in …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

