President Buhari unveils plan to increase his ministers cabinet
President Muhammadu Buhari announced on Tuesday his plans to expand the Federal Executive Council, an indication more ministers are to be appointed into the cabinet. This was stated this in his address to the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) on Tuesday. “The compressed Federal Executive Council will be expanded …
