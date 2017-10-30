Private car owner plunges into River in Benin Road

A private car has plunged into the river along Ijebu-Ode/Benin Expressway killing the only occupant, an official has said. The Public Relations Officer of Traffic Compliance and Enlightement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed this to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday said the tragedy was caused by speeding. He said the driver of the Nissan Saloon car …

