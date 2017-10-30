Privatisation: We spent N6.5bn improving power infrastructure in four years – AEDC

ABUJA – The Managing Director of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, Engr. Ernest Mupwaya disclosed, weekend that the company has spent N6.5 billion improving infrastructures in its coverage area in the last four years. AEDC is among the 11 power supply firms privatised in November 1st 2013, by the immediate past administration of former President […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

