Probe police corporal for alleged rape of teenager, NGO urges IGP

A Kano-based non-governmental organisation, Ra’ayi Initiative for Human Development, has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Idris Ibrahim, to order immediate investigation into the case of alleged sexual assault leveled against a police corporal in Anambra State.

The group, in a statement signed by its secretary, Hamisu Gumel, said Corporal Barau Garba, who was posted to Anambra on special duty and attached with Okpoko divisional headquarters, Onitsha, was alleged to have raped a 14-year-old girl.

According to the release issued in Kano, the victim, who lives with her parents in Asaba, Delta State, fell into the hands of the corporal when the young girl was stranded in Onitsha where her parents sent her to on an errand from Asaba on October 14, 2017.

“She was left stranded after she lost her transport fare only to approached Corporal Barau Garba, who was deployed from MOPOL 7 Sokoto State, for help to get to her destination.

Unfortunately, the randy policeman took advantage of her innocence and tricked her into believing he was going to help her.

“Instead of helping the poor girl get transport back to Asaba, he took her to a temporary police base, locked her up in his room and raped her repeatedly for six days until her private part was ruptured.

“Her situation and whereabouts came to public knowledge after she was able to call her father using her abductor’s cellphone, which she snatched when he was fast asleep in the middle of the night. This led to her rescue from the captivity of the beast-like policeman”.

The release stated that after the victim survived the sexual assault, she was admitted into a hospital, where doctors confirmed she was serially raped and suffered virginal mutilation.

The group also accused the DPO of Okpoko Division of shielding Corporal Barau through desperate efforts to cover up the case, as he reportedly admonished father of the victim to forgive the cop since they both are from the same region.

The group equally solicited support of relevant government agencies such as NAPTIP, National Human Rights Commission, and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, to rise to the occasion and ensure that the traumatised Maryam gets justice.

Meanwhile, the Imo State police command yesterday paraded 49 suspects involved in various heinous crimes ranging from murder, kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery and child trafficking. Also were 38 male suspects apprehended by the Commander of the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Brig. Gen. H.I. Bature. They were arrested during the just ended Operation Python Dance II (Egwu Eke II) in the state.

Parading the suspects at the command headquarters, the Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, said the police would ensure a crime-free yuletide.

Also paraded was Chisom John Igbokwe at Akwakuma, Owerri North Local Council, for allegedly faking his own abduction with the intention of collecting ransom from his grandfather.

For the murder of one Oguegbu Offurum, a native of Umuobi in Ohaji/Egbema Council Area were, 14-year-old girl, Iheoma Chidinma, Lekwuma Ogbuji, Amaechi Ikechukwu and Clement Onyema.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

