Prosecution wants life sentence for brother of Toulouse attacker

A French prosecutor on Monday demanded a life sentence for the brother of Mohammed Merah, who killed seven people in the cities of Toulouse and Montauban in 2012.

Abdelkader Merah stands accused of aiding his brother in the murders and of membership in a terrorist organisation.

Merah has denied knowing the intentions of his brother, whose victims were three soldiers and a teacher and three children from a Jewish school.

Advocate General Naima Rudloff, in her closing statement to the court, depicted Abdelkader Merah, 35, as the ideologue behind his brother’s actions.

“Abdelkader Merah manufactured Mohammed Merah,’’ Rudloff charged.

Rudloff also called for the maximum sentences, 20 years’ imprisonment, for a second suspect who is accused of providing Mohamed Merah with a weapon.

Mohammed Merah was shot and killed by police days after the attack at the end of a 32-hour siege of his apartment.

