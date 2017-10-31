Pages Navigation Menu

Protesters attack Kenyan Journalists while waiting for Raila Odinga’s speech

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Two Kenyan journalists were attacked inside the headquarters of the Orange Democratic Movement while waiting for a speech by opposition leader Raila Odinga responding to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory. Journalists walked out en masse after veteran political journalist, Francis Gachuri, and 25-year-old television journalist, Jane Gatwiri, were assaulted while waiting for Mr. Odinga to speak. …

