PSG, Barcelona on verge of Champions League last 16

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Big-spending Paris Saint-Germain, five-time champions Barcelona and Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United are among the teams looking to book a Champions League last-16 place on Tuesday. The pick of the action sees Anderlecht take on Neymar and co. in Paris, while Barcelona face Olympiakos and Roma go head-to-head with Chelsea in Italy. Here AFP Sport takes […]

