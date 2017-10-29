Puel has instant impact at Leicester; Brighton held at home – USA TODAY
|
USA TODAY
|
Puel has instant impact at Leicester; Brighton held at home
USA TODAY
LONDON (AP) — After seeing the instant impact of Claude Puel at Leicester, Everton might be looking to appoint a permanent manager sooner rather than later. Leicester was reinvigorated on Sunday by Puel's altered team selection and tactics, as it …
New Foxes boss Puel adds to Everton woes
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!