Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PUNCH journalists shine at WAMECA awards – The Punch

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Modern Ghana

PUNCH journalists shine at WAMECA awards
The Punch
Nigeria's most widely read newspaper, The PUNCH, clinched two awards at the maiden edition of the West Africa Media Excellence Conference and Awards. The awards, organised by the Media Foundation for West Africa to honour excellence in print, online …
Winners Announced For Maiden West Africa Media Excellence AwardsModern Ghana (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.