Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Quoted companies in last-minute rush to meet Q3 earnings deadline – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Ripples Nigeria

Quoted companies in last-minute rush to meet Q3 earnings deadline
The Nation Newspaper
Quoted companies that have not submitted their operational reports and financial statements for the third quarter must submit their reports to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) before the close of work today in order to avoid poor corporate governance
Quoted companies get Tuesday deadline to submit Q3 earningsRipples Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.