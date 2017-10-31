Pages Navigation Menu

Radja Nainggolan never considered ‘for a minute’ leaving Roma for Chelsea – The Independent

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Sports


Radja Nainggolan never considered 'for a minute' leaving Roma for Chelsea
Radja Nainggolan insists he never considered leaving Roma for Tuesday night's Champions League opponents Chelsea. The Belgian, who has impressed in three and a half years with the Giallorossi, was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge which never …
