Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Raila is a slow puncture that takes us nowhere – Mutahi Ngunyi – TUKO.CO.KE

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in World | 0 comments


TUKO.CO.KE

Raila is a slow puncture that takes us nowhere – Mutahi Ngunyi
TUKO.CO.KE
Controversial Kenyan political pundit Professor Mutahi Ngunyi has launched yet another scathing attack against Opposition leader Raila Odinga. Ngunyi,who has always been Raila Odinga's harshest critic has picked a bone to chew with the former Premier …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.