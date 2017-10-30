Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Rappers Can Do Whatever They Like, It’s a Dynamic Genre’ – Ill Bliss On M.I Abaga’s Song

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The stir that was caused by M.I Abaga’s latest single ‘You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives’ settled down now but the conversations are still ongoing. The latest personality to wade into the conversation is Nigerian rap veteran Ill Bliss. The rapper/label exec shared his thoughts during an interview with Sound City’s VJ Adams. For …

The post ‘Rappers Can Do Whatever They Like, It’s a Dynamic Genre’ – Ill Bliss On M.I Abaga’s Song appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.