Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

RCCG pastor under fire for asking for £2,000 sacrificial offering

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Redeemed Christian Church of God Jesus House London Parish Pastor, Agu Irukwu, is coming under attack by some members of his congregation for requesting them give a sacrificial offering. According to reports, the Pastor started by requesting for members willing to give £2,000 to come forward, after which he requested that those with £1, 000 […]

The post RCCG pastor under fire for asking for £2,000 sacrificial offering appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.