Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Girona vs Real Madrid: Ronaldo facing second ban of La Liga season – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Girona vs Real Madrid: Ronaldo facing second ban of La Liga season
Daily Post Nigeria
Real Madrid forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, could face another ban this season, after he was caught grappling with Girona midfielder, Pere Pons, during their 2-1 defeat on Sunday. As the ball was swung in, Ronaldo realized that he had lost the battle for
La Liga: Real stunned by Girona in CataloniaVanguard
Catalan club Girona stuns Madrid 2-1 in Spanish leagueFOXSports.com
Naive Marcelo gets 4/10 in Real Madrid's shocking defeat at GironaESPN FC (blog)
CHANNELS TELEVISION –Bleacher Report –talkSPORT.com –SBS – The World Game
all 187 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.