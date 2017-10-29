Recession, blessing in disguise, says Adeosun – The Nation Newspaper
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Recession, blessing in disguise, says Adeosun
The Nation Newspaper
The federal government has described the recent recession experienced by the country as a blessing in disguise. Minister of finance in an article circulated among media houses on Sunday was optimistic that “not very long from now, Nigerians and the …
Positioning Nigeria for a prosperous future
From Abeokuta to Abuja
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!