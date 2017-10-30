Remy Ma Signs With Columbia Records – Variety
Variety
Remy Ma Signs With Columbia Records
Veteran rapper Remy Ma has signed with Columbia Records, a rep for the label confirmed to Variety, although further details were not available. The rapper, who has been nominated for three Grammy awards, released an album in collaboration with longtime …
