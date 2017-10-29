Pages Navigation Menu

Renowned Billionaire Investor Bill Miller Has 30% of His Fund in Bitcoin

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Highly regarded billionaire fund manager Bill Miller, who has consistently made large returns over the past 15 years, has allocated 30 percent of his $154 million fund in bitcoin. After resigning from his position at $3.65 billion investment management firm Legg Mason, Miller created his own investment firm, Miller Value Partners. Miller’s investment firm, which … Continue reading Renowned Billionaire Investor Bill Miller Has 30% of His Fund in Bitcoin

