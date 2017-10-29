Reps PDP Caucus To Screen Party’s Candidates

By Kauthar Anumba-Khaleel Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives will on tuesday, meet with the final batch of candidates vying for the position of chairman of the party.

Recall that the Caucus last week Wednesday, met with the first set of candidates amongst whom are: the party’s former deputy national chairman, chief Bode George; Dr. Raymond Dokpesi; former minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran and immediate past Deputy National chairman, Uche Secondus.

The next batch scheduled to meet with the lawmakers include, former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel; former minister of Sports and Youth Development, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja; former Oyo State governor, Rasheed Ladoja and former PDP Lagos State governorship candidate, Jimi Agbaje.

Speaking on what informed the meetings between the caucus and the candidates yesterday, the Deputy Leader of the Caucus, Hon. Chukwuka Onyema, said it is important for members of the party at the National Assembly to be fully involved in deciding who leads the party.

Onyema explained that following each candidtate’s presentation of a detailed plan on how best to reposition the party, the House Caucus would then decide on which candidate to back.

“We met with four candidates last week and we will be meeting with another four. Last Wednesday, the candidates were given time to tell us what plans they have for our party.

“We want the very best for our party, so we will repeat the same process this week, by asking the candidates who will meet us on Tuesday, to lay out their plans. We expect each of them to tell us why they think, they deserve our support”, he said.

Speaking further, the deputy minority leader informed that the National Assembly Caucus will consequently meet with governors before formally backing any candidate.

“When we conclude with our consultations, we will analyse the presentations made to us and based on the analysis, we will consult with the Senate (Caucus) and our governors. So, these are just the first steps to making a decision on how our Caucus will go about the matter”, Onyema stated.