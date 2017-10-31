Reps urge FG to Implement 2017/18 dry season farming scheme

By Kauthar Anumba-Khaleel, Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to ensure the implementation of the forthcoming 2017/2018 dry season Growth Enhancement Support Scheme (GESS) programme.

This follows the adoption a motion sponsored by Hon. Munir Agundi and Hon. Muktar Dandutse.

Agundi in his lead debate noted that the implementation of the agriculture scheme was important because of Nigeria’s desire to be self-sufficient in food production.

He also noted that the nation was blessed with abundant arable land and water resources suitable for cultivation of varieties of crops such as rice, maize, wheat, sorghum, millet and groundnut all year round.

The lawmaker added that part from crop cultivation, the country could rear animals such as cattle, sheep, goat and production of fisheries and encourage aquaculture throughout the year.

He emphasised that farming had become the main occupation of majority of citizens, especially those living in rural areas and of recent, by urban dwellers as the country had vast irrigable land for agriculture.

He posited that the vast land was suitable for irrigation farming, coupled with available irrigation facilities from the numerous River Basin Development Authorities (RBDAs in the country.

“The Federal Government established the Growth Enhancement Support Scheme (GESS) as a vehicle to ensure the equitable distribution of farm inputs to farmers nationwide.

“The GES Scheme, based on its Implementation Strategies and Operational Modalities (ISOM), creates redemption centres (selling points) across the country, which is close to the farmers to ensure the development and sustenance of the permanent input markets down to the grassroots where the targeted end user farmers reside”, Agundi, said.

According to him, “the establishment of the GES Scheme ensured that procurement and distribution of farm inputs, elsewhere done directly by Government, has now been transferred to private sector operators.

“In the same vein, the beneficiaries of the farm inputs are not only known by names, but by their respective chosen commodity value chains, while their locations and full biometric information are stored in the national database.

“Cognizant that the expected impact of the dry season farming, especially in the light of the country’s determination to actualize self-sufficiency in rice, wheat and maize production cannot be overemphasized as through its implementation, the nation will meet substantial part of its food requirements and have excess for export.’’

Emphasizing that available information on existing irrigable lands, their locations, sources of water and the optimum number of farmers that could utilize the irrigation facilities showed that there were 1,179,269.79 hectares of potential irrigable land in the country, the lawmaker said that information also showed 2,869 numbers of irrigable facilities that could be used by 1,142,087 farmers during the forthcoming 2017/2018 dry season farming, out of the 14.76 million farmers in the database.

I’m adopting the motion, the House also urged the Ministry to support farmers with the required inputs for the forthcoming 2017/2018 dry season farming saying the support will bridge the production gap created by non-implementation of the GESS programme during the 2017 rainy season.