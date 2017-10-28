Restructuring Not Solution To Nigeria Challenges -GOV. ISHAKU

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna.

Lending his voice to the onging clamour for restructuring of the country by some Nigerians, the Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku has said that there was no need to agitate for restructuring of the country if political leaders abide by the provisions of the nation’s constitution for the betterment of every citizen.

Speaking with newsmen in Kaduna at the weekend, shortly after attending 50th birthday ceremony of Bishop Timothy Yahaya of Anglican Communion, Kaduna Diocese, Governor Ishaku called on political leaders to be sincere in operating the constitution in order to stem the wave of agitation for restructuring.

This was even as he described Bishop Yahaya as an upright man of God, saying that, “Bishop Yahaya was in Taraba before he was moved to Kaduna, and we are missing him back home in Taraba. I can take him back to Taraba any time if I have my way. Kaduna State is lucky to havena man like him”.

The Taraba governor said even if the country should go ahead to restructure, effective operators of the arrangement might still be lacking because of insincerity on the part of the political class.

His words, “I believe sincerely that our constitution has all it takes to have a peaceful democracy and stable country.

“The problem is not restructuring; the problem are with those handling the constitution, the problem is not with the gun, but the man behind the gun.

“We the political class must be fair and do things according to the rules of the game. If we do that, I don’t think anybody will clamour for any restructuring.

“Somebody is saying that we should restructure the regions, but I am telling you that today that if you tell any Taraba man that we are going back to the old region arrangement whereby we have to be coming to Kaduna, everybody will demonstrate.

“There is nothing wrong with our constitution, though, there are amendments we need to do any way. There are places that are complex in the constitution, lets amend it, and it will work.

“The practicability depends on us, the political class to make sure that the constitution works.

“We have the fattest constitution in the world, I must admit it, but it is not the fattness of the constitution that matters, but the genuineness of the heart to do what is right.

“If every human beings treated equally and given his due rights, he is protected and accorded justice, these are minor things that matters, and there will be no problem in the country.

“But if we restructure and we have a defective operators behind restructuring, we will still have a defective restructuring. So there is nothing wrong with our constitution, but there is everything wrong with us practising the constitution”.