Rohr calls up Mikel, Musa, 22 others for Algeria, Argentina games

NAN Team captain Mikel Obi, Ahmed Musa and Ogenyi Onazi headline the list of 24 players which Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has invited for the team’s upcoming two matches. The Nigerian senior men football team visit Algeria next week in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match, and also take on Argentina in Russia four days later in a friendly. Goalkeepers Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi made the cut, alongside defenders Abdullahi Shehu, Leon Balogun and William Ekong, as well as midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo.

