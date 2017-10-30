Chelsea manager Antonio Conte to give N’Golo Kante final say on his comeback – Telegraph.co.uk
|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte to give N'Golo Kante final say on his comeback
Telegraph.co.uk
Antonio Conte will make a late check on N'Golo Kanté before deciding whether or not to start the Chelsea midfielder against Roma. Chelsea can clinch qualification into the Champions League knockout stages by beating Roma at the Olympic Stadium on …
Defence can set Roma up for knockout rounds with stout showing vs. Chelsea
UCL: Conte Unsure Of Kante Vs Roma, Targets Top Place
Antonio Conte and Chelsea to make decision on N'Golo Kante ahead of Roma clash
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!