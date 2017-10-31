Rudo Kwaramba-Kayombo named as ONE Campaign Africa Executive Director – WorldStage
Rudo Kwaramba-Kayombo named as ONE Campaign Africa Executive Director
Rudo Kwaramba-Kayombo has been appointed as Africa Executive Director for anti-poverty organisation ONE Campaign following an extensive search for a leader to spearhead the organisation's Africa division. Prior to joining ONE, Kwaramba-Kayombo …
