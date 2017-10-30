Russia, Nigeria sign nuclear project development agreements – P.M. News
Russia, Nigeria sign nuclear project development agreements
P.M. News
Russia and Nigeria on Monday signed an agreement on construction and operation of a nuclear power plant as well as a multipurpose nuclear research center in Nigeria, Russia's Rosatom state nuclear corporation said. The agreement, as well as a “road …
