Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

S-East Govs, Igbo leaders task FG on deplorable roads, airport – Vanguard

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

S-East Govs, Igbo leaders task FG on deplorable roads, airport
Vanguard
ENUGU- South east Governors together with Igbo leadership have charged the federal government to expedite action on all the federal roads in the south east region whose situations have further worsened. The Igbo leaders also approved for a regional …
Southeast governors, Ohanaeze, Ekweremadu, others want INEC not to shift Anambra electionNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Southeast Governors Meet In EnuguCHANNELS TELEVISION

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.