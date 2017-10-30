SA soldier attempts suicide after allegedly killing girlfriend

A South African soldier based in the Democratic Republic of the Congo attempted to commit suicide after shooting his colleague girlfriend dead on Friday evening‚ October 27, said the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). The girlfriend identified as Private Nomathemba Ngeleka, also a member of the SANDF based in the eastern DRC‚ died on […]

The post SA soldier attempts suicide after allegedly killing girlfriend appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

