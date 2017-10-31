SABC board concerned about unions’ notice to strike over salaries – News24
News24
SABC board concerned about unions' notice to strike over salaries
News24
Johannesburg – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Monday said it had noted with concern a notice to go on strike by employees affiliated to the Broadcasting, Electronic, Media & Allied Workers Union and Communications Workers Union …
Strike looming at SABC
SABC unions issue notice to strike
