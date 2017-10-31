SACP accuses Sars’ Moyane of protecting criminal syndicates – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
SACP accuses Sars' Moyane of protecting criminal syndicates
Eyewitness News
The communist party wants Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane to be sacked, saying he has tainted the image of the revenue service. FILE: South African Revenue Service Commissioner Tom Moyane on 18 September 2017. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
Tom Moyane is allowing to the rot to develop at SARS – SACP
Auditor-general Makwetu to go ahead with audit opinion on SARS
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!