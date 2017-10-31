Sagay, others urge Maina to publish beneficiaries of looted pensions funds

By Bartholomew Madukwe

Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption, PACAC, Professor Itse Sagay (SAN), and some other prominent lawyers have challenged ex-head of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, to publish names of beneficiaries of looted pensions funds.

Their challenge followed reactions to trending video on social media wherein Maina claimed he had not fled the country and that he had documents that would expose the real thieves.

In his reaction, Prof. Sagay said: ‘’The first thing is that he should give himself up. All those who were involved in reabsorbing him should be punished because, as far as I am concerned, they were trying to cover up for him and trying to deceive the country and then wreck the image, which this government has built up as total intolerance of corruption.

“Now, as for what happened, seriously he should be arrested, tried, then if he has a list of beneficiaries, he should publish them.

‘’We are all anxious to know so that everybody can be gathered together and subjected to the same criminal process.

Reacting, Mr Tani Molajo, SAN, said: “I do not think I would want to comment on this, it is very speculative. If he (Maina) has evidence, which will show that he has done nothing wrong, then he ought to send it to the appropriate authority.

“I think that this is the expected thing. Anyone who has evidence should make it available to the appropriate authority.”

Speaking on the issue, Mr Abiodun Owonikoko, SAN, said Maina should take advantage of the whistle-blower provision in our law.

” I would advise him (Maina) to take advantage of the whistle blower provision in our law to expose whoever was involved. I think it is better that way.

Human rights lawyer, Chief Morah Ekwunoh, said all hands should be on deck to ensure adequate protection of Maina for him to fully blow the whistle.

The post Sagay, others urge Maina to publish beneficiaries of looted pensions funds appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

