Salford City Goalkeeper Max Crocombe Given A Red Card For Urinating On The Pitch

National League North side, Salford City registered a 2-1 away win over Bradford Park Avenue , but only did so after ending up with 10 men on the field.

Edging ever closer to victory as the game entered its final stages, Salford were rocked when goalkeeper Max Crocombe was shown a straight red card in the 88th minute.

The incident happened quickly and off the ball, leaving Salford’s puzzled Twitter correspondent unable to shed much light on the situation.

88: Red Card! Crocombe see red for something off the ball. No one has a clue what has happened. 1-2 — Salford City FC (@SalfordCityFC) October 28, 2017

Fortunately, it soon emerged that Bradford Park Avenue’s social media representative had been afforded a much better view.

87' – We can confirm that Crocombe has been sent off for urinating during the game. We are not joking. #greenarmy (1-2) — Bradford Park Avenue (@BPAFCOfficial) October 28, 2017

It would appear that Crocombe received his marching orders from the officials on duty after getting caught a little short in the closing stages.

The post Salford City Goalkeeper Max Crocombe Given A Red Card For Urinating On The Pitch appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

