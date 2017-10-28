Pages Navigation Menu

Salford City Goalkeeper Max Crocombe Given A Red Card For Urinating On The Pitch

Posted on Oct 28, 2017

National League North side, Salford City registered a 2-1 away win over Bradford Park Avenue , but only did so after ending up with 10 men on the field.

Edging ever closer to victory as the game entered its final stages, Salford were rocked when goalkeeper Max Crocombe was shown a straight red card in the 88th minute.

The incident happened quickly and off the ball, leaving Salford’s puzzled Twitter correspondent unable to shed much light on the situation.

Fortunately, it soon emerged that Bradford Park Avenue’s social media representative had been afforded a much better view.

It would appear that Crocombe received his marching orders from the officials on duty after getting caught a little short in the closing stages.

