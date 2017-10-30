Saudi Arabia women gets permission to watch games in Stadia

Women in Saudi Arabia will for the first time, to attend sports events, preparing special sections in three selected stadiums from early next year. It is another step towards opening public spaces to women, a statement from the country’s General Sports Authority, and carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, has indicated. The stadiums in …

The post Saudi Arabia women gets permission to watch games in Stadia appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

