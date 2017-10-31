S’East Govs set to meet Nollywood at ‘Anyanwu Ututu’ premiere

By Benjamin Njoku

AWKA, the Anambra State capital will play host to Nollywood stars and film makers on Friday, November 3, as they storm the state for the official premiere of actress cum producer, Chioma Okoye’s latest Igbo drama series titled, “Anyanwu Ututu.”

The premiere, which will also have the five state governors of the Southeast in attendance, is expected to create a platform for robust discussion on how to advance filmmaking in the southeast, with a view to reposition region to regain its position in the country’s motion picture industry. Particularly, according to the producer of the movie, Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, will take time out at the event to have interactive session with film makers and stars on how they would want the government to help the film industry grow faster in the southeast.

Produced by Chioma Okoye’s Purple Ribbon Entertainment, “Anyanwu Ututu” aims at promoting the culture and tradition of Ndi Igbo. It centres on the life style of people living along the riverine area of Anambra, otherwise known as Omambala.

Speaking on the movie that will definitely change the face of filmmaking in the southeast, the producer, Chioma Okoye said the project was inspired by her love for the culture and Igbo family history.

“As a filmmaker, your starting point should be telling the world about your culture and tradition. Unfortunately, about 90 per cent of film makers have not made movies about their state; most of them do English films. We are going to bridge that gap by focusing on the cultures of our people starting with Anambra. We also intend to cover other part of the region to highlight out rich cultural heritage, “ she laments.

Sharing her experience on location, Okoye said “It was an interesting experience for me. The first thing I noticed was that good relationship and understanding. Nobody buys anything and eats it alone; you don’t select friends because we’ve all been friends to each other; God was with us there all through.”

On the cast for the production, she said, “aside from established actors such as Pete Edochie, what we did was to use people from the communalities where we worked; we provided jobs for the youths. Since the story is centered on the life of Omambala people, we worked with people, who could speak the dialect. Basically, the role you play is based on your acting ability. And I must tell you, we have abundant talents waiting to be discovered.”

According to Okoye, film remains a viable toll for promoting cultures and propagating the tradition of a people, adding that plans have reached advanced stage to ensure that all the southeastern states get to watch the series. Starring veteran actor Chief Pete Edochie as lead character, Anyanwu Ututu tells the story of Nwugo and Ikedinobi, who are in love, not knowing of the enmity that had existed between both families for decades.

