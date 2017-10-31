SEC to begin capital market curriculum in schools by 2018

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it would begin capital market curriculum in primary and secondary schools in September 2018.

Mr Mounir Gwarzo, the Director-General of SEC, disclosed this at the World Savings Day celebration on Tuesday in Abuja.

The theme of the event is “Promoting Awareness on the Importance of Saving”.

The event was organised by the SEC, in collaboration with the Rotary International Club, District 9128.

It was attended by Rota-Kids from Clarent International School, Asokoro, Interact Club of JSS Durumi, Rotaract Club Zuba and members of SEC.

Gwarzo, represented by the Director, Market Development, SEC, Mr Henry Rowland, said the commission had already received the Ministry of Education’s approval to commence the studies.

The SEC director-general said the commission would collaborate with rotary to ensure the World Savings Day was celebrated annually in the country.

“ Also, the SEC is willing to push this further as part of our financial inclusion commitment by introducing capital market clubs in schools, starting with the schools that are here.

“I am sure when we introduce this club in this schools, it will spread to other schools,’’ he said.

Gwarzo urged the students to cultivate the culture of savings and invest wisely in the capital market.

He said ,“ the capital market is one place you can keep your little savings and it will be safe. It is a market for buying and selling of financial securities.

“The capital market helps in driving job creation, innovation and financial security and it enables people to save for retirement.

On risk, he said the commission had set up mechanisms like the investment protection funds to protect investors against loss of funds if any company invested in failed.

He also warned against the dangers of investing in crypto currencies, saying that the SEC, CBN and the government were still understudying the modalities of such currencies.

He advised the public to desist from investing in them until a clean bill was given concerning such investments.

Mrs Frances Bekey, the President, Rotary Club, Asokoro, urged the commission not to relent in educating Nigerians on the benefits of savings.

She said,“ It has been our desire to establish financial inclusion ambassador made up of Rotarians who will go into rural communities and talk to them about the importance of savings.

“I am sure you can help us to adopt this concept and make Rotarians who are already volunteers to help in propagating this to the rural communities.

Also, the President of RotaKids Asokoro, Ohine Ivori, thanked the management of SEC for allowing the club to mark the World Savings Day with members of the commission.

Ivori said,“ We observe several international days for various events just as we have gathered here today to celebrate the World Savings Day.

“There are two important sets of people in the lives of children that I would like you, our parents, to help us set a day aside to appreciate them.

“These are drivers and nannies; most times our lives are left in the hands of drivers as they drive us from place to place and at home we are left with nannies until our moms return home.

“They play important roles in our lives; therefore, I would advocate that we set aside a day to appreciate drivers and nannies in our homes.”

(Source: NAN)

