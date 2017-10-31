Pages Navigation Menu

Securing their wealth! Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner invest close to $5 million into 3 luxury condos

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Mother-daughter duo; Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have invested millions of dollars into three brand new luxurious condominiums near their family home in Calabasas, California. According to the Los Angeles Times, Kim K invested $1.6 million for a single unit, while Kris made individual payments of $1.497 million and $1.65 million for two further properties. The three properties were said to have been …

