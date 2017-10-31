Security increased in Coast region as KCPE exams start – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Security increased in Coast region as KCPE exams start
Daily Nation
KCPE candidates at Nguraru Primary School in Taita Taveta County start their exams on October 31, 2017. PHOTO | BRIAN OCHARO | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. In Tana River, 14 KCPE candidates from Koticha Primary School were asked to sit …
KCPE exams kicks off amid tight security
KCPE exams begin across the country
Kenya: One Million Pupils Start KCPE Exam Today
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!