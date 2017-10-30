Pages Navigation Menu

See how Nigerians hit at British footballer, Joey Barton for calling Wizkid’s Ojuelegba ‘crap’ after Anthony Joshua used it as his ring walk music

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua used Wizkid’s ‘Ojuelegba’ as his ring walk music during fight with Cameroonian-French professional boxer Carlos Takam on Saturday night. British footballer, Joey Barton seem to not like the song and called it ‘crap’. “Love @anthonyfjoshua but ring walk music is crap. Needs to get a decent DJ sharpish. 70,000 in Cardiff. Get @stereophonics …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

