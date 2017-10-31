Selena Gomez and The Weeknd split after 10 months together

Coming after Selena Gomez was spotted with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in a restaurant having a chat, It’s been gathered that the singer’s relationship with The Weekend has packed up. “She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship,” says an insider. “It’s been hard with him being on …

The post Selena Gomez and The Weeknd split after 10 months together appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

