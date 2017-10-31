Pages Navigation Menu

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd split after 10 months together

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Coming after Selena Gomez was spotted with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in a restaurant having a chat, It’s been gathered that the singer’s relationship with The Weekend has packed up. “She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship,” says an insider. “It’s been hard with him being on …

