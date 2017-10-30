Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Split after 10 months

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have called it quits. The couple were together for around 10 months before ending their relationship recently. According to People‘s sources, “She and Abel (The Weeknd) have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship, It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New […]

