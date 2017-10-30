Sen. Sankara’s defection to APC not automatic ticket to contest elections, says chieftain

Alhaji Ishaq Hadejia, Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa, said that the defection of Sen. Danladi Sankara, former PDP stalwart, to APC would not give him automatic ticket to contest any election in the state.

Hadejia disclosed this while reacting to the defection, in an interview with Newsmen in Dutse on Monday.

“Sen. Danladi Sankara, representing Jigawa Northwest on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defected to All Progressives Congress (APC) with some of his supporters on Sunday in Dutse.

Hadejia said that as a new comer to the APC, Sankara would work for the party for some time and obey its rules and regulations before thinking of contesting for any seat.

The chieftain said there were rumours going round that Sankara defected to APC because he wanted a ticket to recontest in view of the acceptability and popularity of APC in Jigawa.

“I don’t think that is true, things are not like that; if that is true, Sankara has to follow due process to realise his ambition.

“As a chieftain of APC, I know how we suffered to get people’s confidence and support; we will make sure we treat everybody fairly and carry every one along, irrespective of class or background,’’ Hadejia said.

He welcomed Sankara to APC but enjoined him to work hard for the party and promised him of getting the necessary support and cooperation from the party members.

Hadejia said that APC had come to stay in jigawa because of the good work of Gov. Muhammad Badaru was doing for the people.

He, therefore, enjoined all and sundry to give the governor more support and cooperation, to enable him to provide more dividends of democracy to the people.

