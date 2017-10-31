Senate commends Buhari for sacking Lawal as SGF









The Senate has commended the Presidency over the sack of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and ex-National Intelligence Agency boss, Ayo Oke even as it vowed to continue the fight against corruption using its parliamentary powers.

Specifically, the upper legislative chamber said the sack of Lawal vindicates its position following investigation carried out by its Ad-hoc Committee on Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in the North East.

It urged other committees charged with the responsibility of investigating other alleged corrupt matters in the country to expedite action and report to the Senate for further action.

This followed a Point of Order by the Deputy Leader of the Senate, Bala Na’Allah at plenary on Tuesday.

Quoting Order 43 of the Senate Standing Rule, 2015 (as amended), Na’ Allah said efforts by some disgruntled Nigerians to drag the name of the Senate in the mud had been defeated.

He said: “As a leader I am proud of this Senate and I believe in the integrity of every senator in this Assembly.

“We cannot claim not to know that between yesterday and today there has been official confirmation of a new SGF and termination of the former SFG.

“If we religiously keep to the oath of office taken, those who try to bring down the image of the Senate will continue to watch God vindicate us.

“The issue surrounding the termination of the appointment of the former SGF emanated from this 8th Senate and today we have been vindicated”.

The lawmaker urged his colleagues to bear in mind that the task before them in the protection of Constitution and the laws of the federation was a huge one.

He however called for expedited action on other investigations pending before committees of the Senate.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for heeding to the call of the Senate.

He said though it was difficult for Nigerians to believe the position of the senate in the investigation, he was elated that its position was vindicated by the sack of the former SGF.

Saraki called on committees whose investigation in alleged corrupt practices by agencies and individuals were pending to complete investigation and submit their reports.

He also called on Nigerian youths not to fall to the antics of some corrupt Nigerians, who were bent on using them for their selfish interests.

The Senate had following investigation by its Ad-hoc Committee on Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in the North East, headed by Shehu Sani, called for the resignation and prosecution of Lawal.

This followed his alleged complicity in diversion of North East humanitarian funds.

Babachir was alleged to have contravened the provisions of Public Procurement Act and the Federal Government Financial Rules and Regulations regarding award of contracts.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

The post Senate commends Buhari for sacking Lawal as SGF appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

