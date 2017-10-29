Pages Navigation Menu

Senate invites IG-P over alleged unpaid N6.5bn revenue – The Nation Newspaper

Oct 29, 2017

Senate invites IG-P over alleged unpaid N6.5bn revenue
The Nation Newspaper
The Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Alleged Fraudulent Activities in Collection, Accounting, Remittance and Expenditure by Revenue Generating Agencies has invited the Inspector-General of Police (IG-P), Mr Ibrahim Idris, to appear before it. The committee's …

